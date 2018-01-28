Jennifer Hudson to play Aretha Franklin in biopic

An Aretha Franklin biopic is in the works, and another powerhouse singer has signed on for the lead role. Jennifer Hudson will play in the forthcoming role, and apparently she was handpicked by Franklin herself.

Legendary record producer Clive Davis announced Hudson’s casting during his annual pre-Grammys party on Saturday night, according to Deadline. Hudson previewed her performance by taking the stage to sing Franklin’s “Think” and “Respect”.

Hudson previously won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Dreamgirls. Hudson played Effie White, a character inspired by Supremes member Florence Ballard.