Jeopardy! on hiatus as Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery

The game show's longtime host had blood clots removed from his brain last month

on January 05, 2018, 10:20am
Production of the hit game show Jeopardy! has been suspended as longtime host Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery. In a video posted to the TV series’ website on Thursday, the 77-year-old revealed he’d undergone surgery on December 16th to remove blood clots from his brain.

According to Trebek, his medical condition — known as subdural hematoma — was the result of a bad fall he’d suffered in October. He was optimistic about his return, however, saying that he’d be back to his normal taping schedule “very, very soon.”

Jeopardy! producers, Sony Pictures Entertainment, echoed Trebek’s positive outlook and offered a clearer timeline for his return. “He is expected to make a full and complete recovery,” the company shared in a statement. “Alex spent Christmas at home with his family, and he will return to the Jeopardy! studio for taping in mid-January.”

As the TV show is filmed in advance, Sony says it has many unaired episodes on the shelf and doesn’t anticipate a delay in its airing schedule.

Check out Trebek’s full announcement video below.

