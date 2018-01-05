Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is now streaming on Netflix

If you enjoy the art of comedy as much as laughing at the jokes themselves, you probably already know a great deal about Jerry Seinfeld’s interview series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Since 2012, the nine-season short-form series has featured everybody who’s anybody in the comedy world (David Letterman, Larry David, Tina Fey), and even a few names outside of it (Seinfeld famously enjoyed a ride around the White House grounds with President Obama in the show’s seventh season). Whomever he’s speaking to, whether about their lives or their work or the parade of gorgeous cars in which the discussions take place, Seinfeld acts as a window into who his guests are when they’re offstage.

After calling Sony’s streaming platform Crackle home for the majority of its run, the series has now been picked up by Netflix. Beginning today, you can watch 58 of the 59 episodes (understandably, the Louis C.K. one is missing). Watch it all here.

There’s also the promise of new episodes forthcoming, featuring the likes of Tom Hanks, Dave Chappelle, and SNL star Kate McKinnon.