Joaquin Phoenix leads star-studded cast in Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot trailer: Watch

Gus Van Sant and Joaquin Phoenix’s adaptation of famed cartoonist John Callahan’s 1990 autobiography, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, opens May 11th through Amazon Studios. Ahead of the film’s world premiere at Sundance this weekend, the official trailer has been released.

The trailer introduces audiences to Phoenix as the wheelchair-bound quadriplegic Callahan, who turns to drawing as a form of therapy after becoming paralyzed in a car accident at the age of 21. Rooney Mara portrays his girlfriend Annu, with Jonah Hill (his AA sponsor Donnie) and Jack Black (Dexter) also playing starring roles.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“After Portland slacker John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix) nearly loses his life in a car accident, the last thing he intends to do is give up drinking. But when he reluctantly enters treatment — with encouragement from his girlfriend (Rooney Mara) and a charismatic sponsor (Jonah Hill) – Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develop a national following and grant him a new lease on life.”

Watch the trailer above.