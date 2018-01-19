Joey Bada$$ covers Prince’s “When Doves Cry” for triple j: Watch

Joey Bada$$ photo by Cat Miller

Joey Bada$$ served as the latest guest on triple J’s Like a Version series in which artists cover classics new and old. For his session, the Brooklyn rapper rolled out a cover of the 1984 Prince hit “When Doves Cry”, which he re-named “When Thugs Cry”. His version featured the original chorus, but completely new verses. Check it out for yourself up above.

As Genius points out, Joey wanted to include the track on his 2017 album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, but couldn’t get the sample cleared:

“Besides ‘TEMPTATION,’ this was my favorite song that was supposed to be on the album, but we obviously couldn’t get the sample cleared. While it’s disappointing the track had to be dropped from the album, it’s pretty great that it got to live in Like A Version form. I wish it could have made it but I’m glad you guys gave me the opportunity and a platform here today to get it out there to the world.”