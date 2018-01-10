Johnny Jewel announces new solo album, Digital Rain, shares title track: Stream

Chromatics leader Johnny Jewel has returned from the Pacific Northwest with his follow-up to last year’s Windswept. He’s calling it Digital Rain and it’s due out January 26th via his own Italians Do It Better imprint.

Seeing how the album drops in a matter of weeks, it’s no surprise that he’s gone ahead and unlocked the titular track, which sounds like the inside of one of those spinners from Blade Runner 2049.

But, it’s more than that, as he addresses the whole album in a rather length statement:

“After living a few years in a desert climate, I realized I was nostalgic for the constant presence of precipitation from every city I once called home. The sound of hail ricocheting off my roof in Houston…. The floods crashing in from the Gulf of Mexico that would destroy my mother’s house three times…. The constant kiss of drizzle on the streets of Portland, and the morning rain against the windshield of Trimet city bus number 15 that I would ride home after recording all night…. The snow buried row houses of Montreal where my daughter was born, and the rhythmic feel of ice cracking under my boots for six months straight.

The desert is constant, and I love this repetitious ritual of Los Angeles so much. As moisture and humid weather seem more and more like a dream I once had or a fading memory of the places I fell in love with…. I wanted to make a record without drums, without lyrics, vague in form. Each track morphing and eclipsing the next like the ever-changing movement of clouds obscuring the moon.”

If you dig that description, you ought to revisit our lengthy conversion with the maestro from last September, back when he was still making the rounds promoting his work on David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks revival.

Or, you can stream the single and peruse the tracklist below. It’s your choice.

Digital Rain Tracklist:

01. Digital Rain

02. Black Pyramid

03. The City of Roses

04. Double Exposure

05. The Runner

06. Air Museum

07. Monsoon

08. Magma

09. What If?

10. The Windscreen

11. Mirror Image 12 Liquid Lucite

13. Aerosol

14. Ship of Theseus

15. La Ville de Neige

16. Seven Corners

17. Cellophane

18. Pulsations

19. Houston