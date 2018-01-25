Jonny Greenwood announces first live performance of Phantom Thread score

Earlier this week, Jonny Greenwood’s score for Phantom Thread was nominated for an Academy Award, marking the first time the Radiohead guitarist has received such an honor. Now, he’s announced the first live performance of the score.

The London Contemporary Orchestra will perform the score live during a screening of Phantom Thread taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on January 31st. A representative confirms Greenwood will be sitting in with the orchestra. The film’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson, will also be in attendance to introduce the film.

Phantom Thread is Greenwood’s fourth collaboration with director Paul Thomas Anderson following There Will Be Blood, The Master, and Inherent Vice. He’s next set to score the film You Were Never Really Here starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Take a listen to Greenwood’s Phantom Thread score below: