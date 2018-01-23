Jonny Greenwood earns first-ever Oscar nomination

Beyond his work in Radiohead, Jonny Greenwood is a renowned film and orchestral composer. However, despite crafting memorable scores for films like There Will Be Blood and Inherent Vice, Greenwood had yet to be honored with an Oscar nomination. That was until today.

This morning, Greenwood’s Phantom Thread was named one of the five finalists for Best Original Score. He’s up against some formidable competition, including legendary composers like Hans Zimmer for Dunkirk and John Williams for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water), who beat Greenwood for the Golden Globe Award in the same category, is also nominated for an Oscar. The winner will be announced during a live gala set for March 4th, 2018, which will be broadcast live on ABC.

Phantom Thread is Greenwood’s fourth collaboration with director Paul Thomas Anderson following There Will Be Blood, The Master, and Inherent Vice. He’s next set to score the film You Were Never Really Here starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Take a listen to Greenwood’s Phantom Thread score below: