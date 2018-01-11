Jorja Smith recruits UK grime artist Stormzy for dark new ballad “Let Me Down”: Stream

On the heels of announcing a North American tour this spring, English R&B singer Jorja Smith is back with her first single of 2018, the dark, aching “Let Me Down”. Joining her is UK grime artist Stormzy, whose smoky vocals make for a mellifluous pairing with both Smith’s rich, octave-climbing voice and the song’s woozy blend of piano, snaps, and strings. Listen to it above.

“‘Let Me Down’ is about meaning very little to someone but being okay with that even though it hurts,” she says of the song in a press release, noting that she recorded the song envisioning it as a James Bond theme, which is something she dreams of one day writing.

This single follows Smith’s previous one-off singles (“Teenage Fantasy”, “On My Mind”), as well as “Get It Together”, a collaboration with Drake. Smith has yet to release a proper album or EP, but more new music is apparently on the way.

In addition to her upcoming tour, Smith will also be performing at this year’s Coachella.