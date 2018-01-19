Journey and Def Leppard announce 58-city co-headlining tour

Classic rock veterans Journey and Def Leppard are joining forces for a massive co-headlining tour of North America this summer. Over the course of the 58-city trek, they’ll visit several prominent venues, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, as well as Madison Square Garden in NYC and the Forum in Los Angeles. See the complete itinerary below.

To coincide with the tour’s announcement, Def Leppard have finally made their catalog available on streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.

You can find tickets to the upcoming tour here.

Journey and Def Leppard 2018 Tour Dates:

05/21 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

05/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

05/25 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

05/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

05/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/05 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

06/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

06/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

07/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/06 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

07/07 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

07/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

07/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

07/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

07/21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

07/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

07/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

07/28 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

08/11 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/15 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

08/17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

08/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

08/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

08/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

08/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/31 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

09/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/26 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum