Journey and Def Leppard announce 58-city co-headlining tour

Classic rock veterans Journey and Def Leppard are joining forces for a massive co-headlining tour of North America this summer. Over the course of the 58-city trek, they’ll visit several prominent venues, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, as well as Madison Square Garden in NYC and the Forum in Los Angeles. See the complete itinerary below.
To coincide with the tour’s announcement, Def Leppard have finally made their catalog available on streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.
You can find tickets to the upcoming tour here.
Journey and Def Leppard 2018 Tour Dates:
05/21 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
05/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
05/25 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
05/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
05/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/05 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
06/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
07/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/06 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
07/07 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
07/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
07/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
07/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
07/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
07/21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
07/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
07/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
07/28 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
08/11 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/15 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
08/17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
08/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
08/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
08/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/31 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park
09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
09/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/26 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
09/28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum