Judas Priest announce new album, Firepower, share “Lightning Strike” video: Watch

Judas Priest are set to return with their 18th (!) studio album. It’s titled Firepower and due to hit shelves March 9th through Columbia Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer of Souls collects together 14 new tracks. It sees the legendary heavy metal rockers finding inspiration in their past in more ways than one. First, they enlisted the production expertise of Tom Allom, who worked on all of the band’s records from 1979 through 1988, including British Steel from 1980 and 1984’s Defenders of the Faith, and Grammy-winning veteran Andy Sneap.

“Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing,” frontman Rob Halford noted in a press statement, “and Andy is a bit more of a ‘modern metal producer,’ but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom’s. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy’s world is was just a remarkable coalescence.” Bassist Ian Hill chimed in, “Tom Allom has been with us since 1979, so his knowledge of ourselves and our music in general is immense.”

Secondly, Judas Priest revisited an old recording approach they’d first employed during their early years. “We went back to the organic way of recording where it’s all of us in a room and we got to play together,” drummer Scott Travis explained.

As a teaser of the forthcoming LP, the band has shared lead single “Lightning Strike” and its corresponding music video. It tells “a story of resisting fear-based manipulation at the hands of authority figures,” according to Revolver, who premiered the clip. Check it out below.

Firepower Artwork:

Firepower Tracklist:

01. Firepower

02. Lightning Strike

03. Evil Never Dies

04. Never The Heroes

05. Necromancer

06. Children of the Sun

07. Guardians

08. Rising From Ruins

09. Flame Thrower

10. Spectre

11. Traitors Gate

12. No Surrender

13. Lone Wolf

14. Sea of Red

In support of the album, Judas Priest will kick off a massive world tour in March.

Judas Priest 2018 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/15 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

03/17 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/23 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

03/25 – Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place

03/27 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

03/28 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

03/30 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama

03/31 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

04/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

04/05 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

04/06 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Casino

04/08 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

04/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Arena

04/11 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

04/15 – Kent, WA @ ShoWare Center

04/17 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Festival

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

04/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

04/29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

05/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Heaven & Hell Festival

06/05 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/07 – Hyvinkaa, FI @ Rockfest

06/12 – Pilsen, CZ @ Pilsen Homemonitoring Arena

06/13 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek

06/15 – Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force Festival

06/17 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/19 – Freiburg, DE @ Messenhale

06/20 – Friedburg, DE @ Sick-Arena

06/22 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/26 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

06/30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Caja Magica

07/02 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena

07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Rock Fest Barcelona

07/19 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/21 – Plovdiv, BG @ Hills of Rock Festival

07/24 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

07/26 – Tolmin, SI @ Metal Days Festival

07/28 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

08/02 – Wacken, DE @ Hauptstrabe 47

08/06 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

08/10 – Catton Hall, UK @ Bloodstock Festival