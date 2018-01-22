Julia Louis-Dreyfus to return to Veep in August after completing chemo

On Sunday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was awarded the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her starring work on Veep. Come August, she’ll be back on set for the HBO show after completing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Louis-Drefyus revealed her diagnosis back in September, and has been undergoing treatment ever since. Her co-star Matt Walsh has told EW that she’s been attending table reads for the upcoming seventh and final season of Veep, with the crew expected to be back in front of cameras in August.

“Veep is on hiatus, we’ll start filming in August and it will air in 2019,” Walsh revealed. “We’ve known for about a month. We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation. Her prospectives have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well loved; she’s a tremendous person.”

HBO has yet to officially confirm those plans, but programming president Casey Bloys recently told EW, “They’ve got a big [season] planned. They pitched it out to us, it’s really funny. When Julia is ready to get back we’ll be shooting — I’m not sure what date we settled on — but we’re waiting for her to feel well enough to get back to it.”

When she is ready to return, Louis-Dreyfus will rejoin a cast that was awarded the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series trophy at the SAG Awards.