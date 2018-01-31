Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz perform “Leave It In My Dreams” on Fallon: Watch

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas is set to return with a new album from his other band, The Voidz, on March 30th. That’s when the experimental rock outfit will drop their sophomore full-length, Virtue. Getting a jump on the publicity tour, the band appeared on Fallon last night to perform the lead single, “Leave It In My Dreams”.

Awash in rainbow lights, they delivered a standup performance of the breezy track. Mic ever pressed right against his mouth, Casablancas looked like he was getting excited for the Daytona 500 in his sponsor-heavy racing shirt. Check out the replay below.

Virtue is out March 30th via RCA. The Voidz have also shared another single from the album, “QYURRYUS”.