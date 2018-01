Photo by Robert Altman

The Voidz, the experimental rock band led by The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, are set to release their sophomore album later this year. According to a listing on Amazon, the album is titled Virtue and will released on March 30th through RCA Records. In anticipation, the first single has arrived on streaming services. Take a listen to “Leave It In My Dreams” below.

Virtue follows the band’s 2014 full-length debut, Tyranny.