Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz shares new song “QYURRYUS” and video: Watch

The Voidz, the experimental rock band led by The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, are back with another new song off Virtue. It’s called “QYURRYUS”, which looks like a Linux password and proves which Kanye album Casablancas prefers these days (spoiler: 808s and Heartbreak). Stream below.
Accompanying the track is a brand new music video that pretty much captures the band’s aesthetic right now. Watch above. Earlier this week, The Voidz shared “Leave It In My Dream” as the first single.
The album cover and tracklist have also been unveiled. If you recall, both “Wink” and “We’re Where We Were” were performed live last year during the Voidz’s run through South America. No idea what happened to “Cool as a Ghoul”, though that could very well be “Pyramid of Bones” now. You know, if they’re still sticking with the spooky theme.
Virtue hits stores on March 30th via RCA.
Voidz Artwork:
Virtue Tracklist:
01. Leave It In My Dreams
02. QYURRYUS
03. Pyramid of Bones
04. Permanent High School
05. ALieNNatioN
06. One of the Ones
07. All Wordz Are Made Up
08. Think Before You Drink
09. Wink
10. My Friend the Walls
11. Pink Ocean
12. Black Hole
13. Lazy Boy
14. We’re Where We Were
15. Pointlessness