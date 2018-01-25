Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz shares new song “QYURRYUS” and video: Watch

They've also shared the full tracklist and album artwork for Virtue

by
on January 25, 2018, 12:55pm
0 comments

The Voidz, the experimental rock band led by The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, are back with another new song off Virtue. It’s called “QYURRYUS”, which looks like a Linux password and proves which Kanye album Casablancas prefers these days (spoiler: 808s and Heartbreak). Stream below.

Accompanying the track is a brand new music video that pretty much captures the band’s aesthetic right now. Watch above. Earlier this week, The Voidz shared “Leave It In My Dream” as the first single.

The album cover and tracklist have also been unveiled. If you recall, both “Wink” and “We’re Where We Were” were performed live last year during the Voidz’s run through South America. No idea what happened to “Cool as a Ghoul”, though that could very well be “Pyramid of Bones” now. You know, if they’re still sticking with the spooky theme.

Virtue hits stores on March 30th via RCA.

Voidz Artwork:

screen shot 2018 01 25 at 9 20 18 am Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz shares new song QYURRYUS and video: Watch

Virtue Tracklist:
01. Leave It In My Dreams
02. QYURRYUS
03. Pyramid of Bones
04. Permanent High School
05. ALieNNatioN
06. One of the Ones
07. All Wordz Are Made Up
08. Think Before You Drink
09. Wink
10. My Friend the Walls
11. Pink Ocean
12. Black Hole
13. Lazy Boy
14. We’re Where We Were
15. Pointlessness

Previous Story
Eminem on Trump: “A fucking turd would have been better as a president”
Next Story
Kali Uchis grows her own Tyler, The Creator plant in surreal “After the Storm” video: Watch
No comments