Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz shares new song “QYURRYUS” and video: Watch

The Voidz, the experimental rock band led by The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, are back with another new song off Virtue. It’s called “QYURRYUS”, which looks like a Linux password and proves which Kanye album Casablancas prefers these days (spoiler: 808s and Heartbreak). Stream below.

Accompanying the track is a brand new music video that pretty much captures the band’s aesthetic right now. Watch above. Earlier this week, The Voidz shared “Leave It In My Dream” as the first single.

The album cover and tracklist have also been unveiled. If you recall, both “Wink” and “We’re Where We Were” were performed live last year during the Voidz’s run through South America. No idea what happened to “Cool as a Ghoul”, though that could very well be “Pyramid of Bones” now. You know, if they’re still sticking with the spooky theme.

Virtue hits stores on March 30th via RCA.

Voidz Artwork:

Virtue Tracklist:

01. Leave It In My Dreams

02. QYURRYUS

03. Pyramid of Bones

04. Permanent High School

05. ALieNNatioN

06. One of the Ones

07. All Wordz Are Made Up

08. Think Before You Drink

09. Wink

10. My Friend the Walls

11. Pink Ocean

12. Black Hole

13. Lazy Boy

14. We’re Where We Were

15. Pointlessness