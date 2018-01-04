Julien Baker performs “Turn Out the Lights” on Colbert: Watch

Julien Baker made her national television debut last fall on CBS This Morning in support of her stunning sophomore album, Turn Out the Lights. On Wednesday, the CoSigned singer-songwriter returned to CBS for her first late-night TV performance, as she played the record’s title track on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

(Read: Top Albums of 2017)

In his review of one of the best albums of 2017, our very own David Sackllah wrote that Baker “exposes her deepest insecurities in an effort to form a meaningful connection with her audience, finding no easy answers along the way.” The same could be said for her performance of “Turn Out the Lights”, which found Baker alone with her guitar and pedals up on stage as the lights behind her grew brighter with each verse. Check it out up above.

Turn Out the Lights follows Baker’s powerful debut album, Sprained Ankle.