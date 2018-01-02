Justin Timberlake announces new album Man of the Woods, and it sounds an awful lot like Bon Iver

Back in 2012, while hosting Saturday Night Live, Justin Timberlake impersonated Bon Iver. Now, five years later, the pop singer is returning with an album that sounds an awful lot like Justin Vernon’s folktronic project.

Timberlake says the forthcoming Man of the Woods is heavily inspired by “my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from [Tennessee].” An accompanying teaser trailer (above) previews some of the album’s earthy, folktronica soundscapes alongside scenes of Timberlake becoming one with nature. Also, Pharrell pops up!

Because Bon Iver will never have to headline a Super Bowl, Man of the Woods will undoubtedly mix in some more radio-friendly anthems. We’ll find out for sure when the album drops on February 2nd — two days before he takes the stage at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Man of the Woods is Timberlake’s fifth solo album to date. In 2013, he made his musical comeback with The 20/20 Experience Pt. 1 and Pt. 2.