Justin Timberlake announces North American tour in support of Man of the Woods

Photo by Amanda Koellner

Justin Timberlake will soon pluck the twigs from his hair and emerge from the Tennessee wilderness where he apparently conjured up his forthcoming album, Man of the Woods, for a headlining tour of North America. This will be Timberlake’s first full run of tour dates since 2014, when he toured in support of The 20/20 Experience.

His performance schedule technically begins on February 4th, two days after the album’s release, when he’ll headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. His Man of the Woods dates kick off roughly two months later, with the singer set to play Toronto’s Air Canada Center. The outing is currently scheduled to wrap up on May 30th in Memphis, which is appropriate considering Timberlake said his native state served as an inspiration for the album.

We’ve already heard the album’s first single, the underwhelming “Filthy”, and beginning on January 18th Timberlake will release a new single and video each week ahead of Man of the Woods‘ February 2nd release.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public as early as Tuesday, January 16th, though American Express card members have access to an early presale. You can also grab them here

See Timberlake’s full slate of dates below, as well as a trailer for the tour below.

Justin Timberlake 2018 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

05/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

05/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum