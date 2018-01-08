Justin Timberlake announces North American tour in support of Man of the Woods

Photo by Amanda Koellner
Justin Timberlake will soon pluck the twigs from his hair and emerge from the Tennessee wilderness where he apparently conjured up his forthcoming album, Man of the Woods, for a headlining tour of North America. This will be Timberlake’s first full run of tour dates since 2014, when he toured in support of The 20/20 Experience.
His performance schedule technically begins on February 4th, two days after the album’s release, when he’ll headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. His Man of the Woods dates kick off roughly two months later, with the singer set to play Toronto’s Air Canada Center. The outing is currently scheduled to wrap up on May 30th in Memphis, which is appropriate considering Timberlake said his native state served as an inspiration for the album.
We’ve already heard the album’s first single, the underwhelming “Filthy”, and beginning on January 18th Timberlake will release a new single and video each week ahead of Man of the Woods‘ February 2nd release.
See Timberlake’s full slate of dates below, as well as a trailer for the tour below.
Justin Timberlake 2018 Tour Dates:
03/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
03/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
05/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
05/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
05/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum