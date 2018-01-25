Justin Timberlake enlists Chris Stapleton for new song “Say Something” and video: Watch

Justin Timberlake promised a new album that hearkened back to his Tennessee roots, where they apparently chow down on bugs. The first two singles of Man of the Woods, “Filthy” and “Supplies”, didn’t really do that, as they mostly recalled his FutureSex/LoveSounds days with Timbaland. However, the newly released third offering, “Say Something”, just might make fans finally want to break out the flannel.

The latest single features country music star Chris Stapleton and is a more straightforward stomping, pleading pop-rock/country tune. “I don’t wanna get caught up in the rhythm of it/ But I can’t help myself, no, I can’t help myself, no, no,” Timberlake sings, later echoed by Stapleton. “Maybe I’m looking for something that I can’t have.” As the two proved at the 2015 CMAs, their vocals gel together rather nicely.

Check out the track below via its official music video. Directed in just one impressive take by Arturo Perez Jr., it stars both musicians as they perform in an old, grand hall-like space.

Man of the Woods arrives February 2nd, just a few days before Timberlake headlines the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show.