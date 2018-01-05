Justin Timberlake releases new single “Filthy” and video: Stream

Justin Timberlake has shared the first single from his upcoming album, Man of the Woods. Entitled “Filthy”, the track was co-written and co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja, with James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson also receiving writing credits.

A teaser trailer for the album promised a sound that would invoke images of “mountains, trees, campfires — like wild west, like now.” “Filthy” sounds more like it was constructed on a computer than in a log cabin out on the range, however, with its funky electronic beat full of grimy synths. Take a listen down below. Update: The song’s corresponding video, directed by Mark Romanek, has also been unveiled. It also has nothing to do with Timberlake’s native Tennessee, or the woods, and the dancing robot definitely isn’t wearing flannel.

Timberlake plans to release three additional songs and videos from the album, each with their own individual style and color from three different directors. Those singles will be released weekly starting on January 18th ahead of Man of the Woods’ February 2nd release. Two days after the album drops, JT will headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.