Justin Timberlake reveals Man of the Woods artwork, additional album details

Yesterday, Justin Timberlake confirmed the release of his new album, Man of the Woods, which is due for release on February 2nd. More details have now been revealed, including the album’s artwork (see above) and the title of its lead single, “Filthy”. The single and its accompanying video will be premiered on Friday, January 5th.

“Filthy” was co-written and co-produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson. Additional album collaborators include The Neptunes, Chris Stapleton, and Alicia Keys.

In the lead up to Man of the Woods, Timberlake will release three additional music videos, each with their own individual style and color from three different directors. The additional songs will be released weekly starting on January 18th.

Watch a teaser trailer for Man of the Woods below.