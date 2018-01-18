Justin Timberlake reveals Neptunes-produced single “Supplies” and video: Watch

Justin Timberlake has shared the second single and video from his forthcoming album, Man of the Woods. The new track, “Supplies”, does no more to present the album as any more “country” than the previous one, “Filthy”, though the clip does try its damnedest to show how woke JT is.

Directed by Dave Meyers (Kendrick Lamar’s “LOYALTY.” and “HUMBLE.”), the video opens with Timberlake blankly watching a wall of TV screens that display anti-Trump protests, police brutality, and #METOO rallies. He then finds himself in a series of settings that aim to tear down the establishment, like the burning of money stacked in an Illuminati pyramid and a women’s revolution in an abandoned lot. At the end, a young child steps forward in a post-apocalyptic dust bowl to yell at the old generations, “Just leave. Die already. You’re still asleep! Wake up!”

As for the Neptunes-produced track, Timberlake positions himself as the light that will guide his lover out of these dark times. Pharrell even makes an appearance on the hook, whooping in the background as JT sings, “I’ll be the wood when you need heat/ I’ll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity.” Check out the video above.

Man of the Woods is out February 2nd. Two days after the album drops, JT will headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. A month later, he’ll head out on his highly-anticipated North American tour, the dates of which are here. Grab tickets via Stubhub.