Justin Timberlake takes outdoorsy theme too far, serves insect dishes at Man of the Woods listening party

Justin Timberlake wants us to believe that his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, sees him becoming one with nature again, specifically the grassy, rolling fields of his home state Tennessee. He’s got the woodsy artwork, infamous trailer, and selection of Bon Iver-inspired flannel and beanie to prove his point. For all we know, he probably originally wanted to name the record For Jessica Biel, Forever Ago.

However, during an album listening party in New York City on Tuesday, Timberlake might’ve actually gone too far with his outdoorsy theme. Along with serving up “Filthy” and the rest of Man of the Woods, the pop singer offered guests actual insects as food.

As Noisey points out, a menu at the party consisted of ants and grasshoppers doused in chocolate, garlic, and rosé oil glaze. The earthy cuisine came courtesy of chef René Redzepi, whose Copenhagen restaurant Noma specializes in such creepy crawly dishes. Uhh, yum?

Really, this makes me long for the days of the normal, run-of-the-mill album rollout.

Man of the Woods hits stores February 2nd. His hotly anticipated North American tour in support launches in March. No word whether he’ll bring his buggy bites on the road, too.