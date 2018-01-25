Kali Uchis grows her own Tyler, The Creator plant in surreal “After the Storm” video: Watch

“After the Storm” is the star-studded single from Kali Uchis, featuring Tyler, the Creator, Bootsy Collins, and BadBadNotGood. Today, the rising Colombian R&B singer has shared the track’s official music video, directed by Nadia Lee Cohen (ASAP Rocky, DRAM).

In the colorfully surreal clip, Uchis plays a woman who grows her very own Tyler, the Creator plant from a pack of seeds she bought at the supermarket. She also enjoys eating Booty’s Funky Flavor Flakes cereal. Dive into the whimsy up above.

Uchis is currently on tour opening for Lana Del Rey. Her debut album is expected to hit shelves this spring via Interscope/Virgin. She’s up for two Grammys at this year’s ceremonies, including Best R&B Performance for “Get You”, her collaboration with Daniel Caesar.