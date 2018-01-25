Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Kali Uchis grows her own Tyler, The Creator plant in surreal “After the Storm” video: Watch

Grammy-nominated R&B singer to drop her debut album this spring

by
on January 25, 2018, 1:15pm
0 comments

“After the Storm” is the star-studded single from Kali Uchis, featuring Tyler, the Creator, Bootsy Collins, and BadBadNotGood. Today, the rising Colombian R&B singer has shared the track’s official music video, directed by Nadia Lee Cohen (ASAP Rocky, DRAM).

In the colorfully surreal clip, Uchis plays a woman who grows her very own Tyler, the Creator plant from a pack of seeds she bought at the supermarket. She also enjoys eating Booty’s Funky Flavor Flakes cereal. Dive into the whimsy up above.

Uchis is currently on tour opening for Lana Del Rey. Her debut album is expected to hit shelves this spring via Interscope/Virgin. She’s up for two Grammys at this year’s ceremonies, including Best R&B Performance for “Get You”, her collaboration with Daniel Caesar.

Previous Story
Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz shares new song “QYURRYUS” and video: Watch
Next Story
Oprah Winfrey says she’s not running for president: “I don’t have the DNA”
No comments