Kali Uchis, Tyler, the Creator, Bootsy Collins, and BadBadNotGood link up for “After the Storm”: Stream

Photo by Felipe Q Noguiera

Colombia-born R&B singer Kali Uchis is prepped to release her full-length debut this spring via Interscope/Virgin Records. Though details of the LP are still under wraps, she has shared one of its singles today.

Dubbed “After the Storm”, it features longtime friend and collaborator Tyler, the Creator and funk musician Bootsy Collins. Rounding out the star-studded bunch are jazz fusion outfit BadBadNotGood, who provide their unique production touch.

“We can find solace in the fact that we have to go through the bad stuff to truly get to the good,” Uchis said of the track in a press statement. “Just because you’re losing at the moment doesn’t mean you’ve lost yet. The storm may be scary now but it’s how your flowers bloom later, and paradise is just beyond the rainbow.”

Hear it below.

“After the Storm” marks the third time Uchis and Tyler have hit the studio together. They first joined forces on Uchis 2012 mixtape, Drunken Babble; Uchis then returned the favor by appearing on Tyler’s latest album, 2017’s Flower Boy. Other past high-profile collaborators are Gorillaz and Miguel.

Uchis is up for two 2018 Grammy Awards, including one for her joint track with Daniel Caesar, “Get You”. Next week, she joins Lana Del Rey on a North American tour.