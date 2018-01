Earlier this week, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West welcomed a baby girl, who was born via surrogate. Her name has now been revealed, and it’s a homage to Kanye’s hometown. Yes, Kanye and Kim named their daughter, Chicago.

Chicago West was born on January 15th at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7lbs and 6oz. She is the couple’s third child: their daughter North was born in 2013 and their son Saint was born in 2015.

Watch Kanye’s video for “Homecoming”: