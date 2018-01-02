Kanye West’s son Saint West hospitalized with pneumonia

Photo via Instagram

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s two-year-old son Saint West is recovering from pneumonia after being hospitalized last week for the illness. According to TMZ, he was brought to a Los Angeles area hospital last Thursday and released on Saturday.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool!”

Saint West is the power couple’s second child following their first-born daughter, North West. The family is expecting another girl through a surrogate by the end of January.