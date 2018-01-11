Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Karen O shares bluesy rocker “Yo! My Saint” featuring Michael Kiwanuka: Stream

Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer contributes to a new short film from fashion house Kenzo

by
on January 11, 2018, 10:57am
0 comments
photo by Killian Young

Photo by Killian Young

Yeah Yeah Yeahs reconvened for their first show in four years back in October. They’ve also lined up festival appearances at Governors Ball and All Points East. It appears lead singer Karen O has been busy on her own, too, as she’s penned a new song called “Yo! My Saint”.

A bluesy rocker, it sees Karen O exchanging lines with special guest British artist Michael Kiwanuka. The track appears in a short film of the same name, presented by luxury fashion house Kenzo and whose story was helmed by Karen O and Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amanpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night).

Hear the song below. It be released as a limited-edition 7-inch on January 22nd.

Watch the film, which features a cameo from Karen O:

Previous Story
Freeform’s Alone Together Is About as Warm and Cuddly as a Canker Sore — But That’s a Good Thing
Next Story
Jay Som announces new 7-inch, Pirouette, shares title track: Stream
No comments
More Stories