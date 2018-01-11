Karen O shares bluesy rocker “Yo! My Saint” featuring Michael Kiwanuka: Stream

Photo by Killian Young

Yeah Yeah Yeahs reconvened for their first show in four years back in October. They’ve also lined up festival appearances at Governors Ball and All Points East. It appears lead singer Karen O has been busy on her own, too, as she’s penned a new song called “Yo! My Saint”.

A bluesy rocker, it sees Karen O exchanging lines with special guest British artist Michael Kiwanuka. The track appears in a short film of the same name, presented by luxury fashion house Kenzo and whose story was helmed by Karen O and Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amanpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night).

Hear the song below. It be released as a limited-edition 7-inch on January 22nd.

Watch the film, which features a cameo from Karen O: