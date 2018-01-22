Kendrick Lamar announces The Championship Tour with SZA, ScHoolBoy Q, and the rest of TDE

The star-studded roster of Top Dog Entertainment — including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul — are embarking on a tour together. Dubbed “The Championship Tour,” the 30-date trek commences May 4th in Vancouver, BC and runs into mid-June. Other North Americian cities set to play host to the hip-hop label: Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Detroit.
“The Championship Tour” follows a blockbuster 2017 for TDE, led by critically-acclaimed releases from Kendrick (DAMN.) and SZA (Ctrl). New material from ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock are rumored to be dropping sometime this year. Kendrick and TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith also curated and produced the soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ new Black Panther film.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 26th.
The Championship Tour 2018 Tour Dates:
05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/05 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
05/06 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
05/08 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/13 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
05/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
05/19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
05/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
05/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
05/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
06/01 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/02 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
06/05 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/07 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
06/09 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/13 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion