Kendrick Lamar announces The Championship Tour with SZA, ScHoolBoy Q, and the rest of TDE

The star-studded roster of Top Dog Entertainment — including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul — are embarking on a tour together. Dubbed “The Championship Tour,” the 30-date trek commences May 4th in Vancouver, BC and runs into mid-June. Other North Americian cities set to play host to the hip-hop label: Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Detroit.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)

“The Championship Tour” follows a blockbuster 2017 for TDE, led by critically-acclaimed releases from Kendrick (DAMN.) and SZA (Ctrl). New material from ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock are rumored to be dropping sometime this year. Kendrick and TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith also curated and produced the soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ new Black Panther film.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 26th.

The Championship Tour 2018 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/05 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

05/06 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

05/08 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/13 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

05/19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

05/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

05/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

05/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

06/01 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/02 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

06/05 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/07 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

06/09 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion