Kendrick Lamar, James Blake, Future, and Jay Rock team up for “King’s Dead”: Stream

The latest star-studded collaboration from the Kendrick-curated Black Panther soundtrack

on January 11, 2018, 7:11pm
Photos by Philip Cosores

Kendrick Lamar has been tasked with producing and curating the soundtrack to Marvel’s upcoming superhero epic, Black Panther. Our first preview of the OST came with the K.Dot-SZA collaboration “All the Stars”. It’s followed today by “King’s Dead”, a Jay Rock-led track featuring Kendrick, Future, and James Blake. In addition to appearing on the Black Panther soundtrack, “King’s Dead” serves as the first single from Jay Rock’s forthcoming album due out later this year. Listen below.

Black Panther is scheduled to hit theaters on February 16th. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, and Forest Whitaker, among others.

Next month, Kendrick and Blake will connect for a UK/European tour.

