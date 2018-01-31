Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack is a who’s who of hip-hop royalty

Kendrick Lamar produced and curated the accompanying soundtrack to Marvel’s Black Panther. The OST drops on February 9th, a week ahead of the film’s February 16th theatrical release. In anticipation, Kendrick’s previewed two of the 14 tracks: “All the Stars”, his collaboration with SZA, and “King’s Dead”, which features Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake alongside K. Dot.

Now, the full details of the soundtrack have been revealed. Kendrick is featured on at least two other songs: a collaboration with Travis Scott called “Big Shot”, and a joint track with The Weeknd entitled “Pray For Me”. (He’s also rumored to be on the Vince Staples track “Opps”.) Other album contributors include Anderson .Paak, Khalid, ScHoolboy Q, and Jorja Smith.

See the full tracklist below:

Black Panther The Album Tracklist:

01. Kendrick Lamar – “Black Panther”

02. Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All the Stars”

03. ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Saudi – “X”

04. Khalid and Swae Lee – “The Ways”

05. Vince Staples and Yugen Blakrok – “Opps”

06. Jorja Smith – “I Am”

07. SOB X RBE – “Paramedic!”

08. Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, and James Blake – “Bloody Waters”

09. Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake – “King’s Dead”

10. “Redemption (Interlude)”

11. Zacari and Babes Wodumo – Redemption

12. Mozzy, Sjava, and Reason – “Seasons”

13. Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott – “Big Shot”

14. The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar – “Pray For Me”

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

Take a listen to “King’s Dead”: