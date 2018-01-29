Kesha delivers poignant Grammys performance of “Praying”: Watch

#TimesUp had a powerful presence at the 2018 Grammys, with many in attendance wearing white flowers in a sign of solidarity. The movement’s biggest moment, however, came when Kesha took the stage to deliver her hit “Praying”. Introducing the performance, Janelle Monáe said, “We come in peace but we mean business, and to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time’s Up. We say time’s up for pay inequality. Time’s up for discrimination. Time’s up for harassment of any kind. And time’s up for the abuse of power.”

Taking the stage, Kesha was joined by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, and Julia Michaels, as well as a full choir. Together, their voices rang out to deliver a song that’s become an anthem for the current cultural awakening. At the end, Kesha turned with tears in her eyes to hug each of her collaborators. Watch the replay below.

Kesha lost Best Solo Pop Performance, for which “Praying” was nominated, to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”. Her comeback record, Rainbow, is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album.