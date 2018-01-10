Kevin Gates released from prison on parole

Photo by Jeff Forney

Kevin Gates has been released from prison on parole after serving nine months out of a 30-month sentence for felony gun possession. According to TMZ, Gates will be under mandatory supervision and will not be allowed to possess firearms.

The Lousiana rapper received the gun charge sentence in April 2017. He was originally due to be freed from prison the month prior after serving a six-month sentence for kicking a woman in the face, but authorities discovered an outstanding warrant for a 2013 weapons charge.

Gates marked his release with a simple black-and-white image on Instagram reading, “I’M HIM.”

A post shared by Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) on Jan 10, 2018 at 6:57am PST

In September, Gates released a mixtape curated by his wife, Dreka Gates, called By Any Means 2. Given the outspoken rapper’s prodigious output, new music is surely on the way.