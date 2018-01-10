King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce 2018 North American tour

Though most of the recent headlines related to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have centered around their absurd musical output, the Australian psych rockers initially made a name for themselves thanks to their ruckus live shows. This spring, the band will head out onto the road for a new leg of North American tour dates, during which they’ll perform material from all five of their 2017 studio albums. Check out the full schedule below.
(Read: Band of the Year King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, and Don’t Need to Stop)
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2018 Tour Dates:
02/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
02/23 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
02/25 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
03/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
03/02 – Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur
03/03 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
03/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
03/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
03/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island
03/11 – Munich, DE @ Strom
03/14 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV
03/15 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/01 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
06/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Malkin Bowl
06/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
06/07 – Missoula, MT @ Monk’s
06/09 – Milwaukee MI @ The Pabst Theater
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
06/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
06/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/19 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans
06/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoors – Waller Creek Amphitheatre
Check out “Green House” from their most recent release, Gumboot Soup.