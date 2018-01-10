Menu
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce 2018 North American tour

Coming in support of the five (!) albums they released last year

on January 10, 2018, 11:21am
Though most of the recent headlines related to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have centered around their absurd musical output, the Australian psych rockers initially made a name for themselves thanks to their ruckus live shows. This spring, the band will head out onto the road for a new leg of North American tour dates, during which they’ll perform material from all five of their 2017 studio albums. Check out the full schedule below.

(Read: Band of the Year King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, and Don’t Need to Stop)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2018 Tour Dates:
02/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
02/23 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
02/25 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
03/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
03/02 – Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur
03/03 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
03/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
03/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
03/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island
03/11 – Munich, DE @ Strom
03/14 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV
03/15 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/01 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
06/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Malkin Bowl
06/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
06/07 – Missoula, MT @ Monk’s
06/09 – Milwaukee MI @ The Pabst Theater
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
06/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
06/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/19 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans
06/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoors – Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Check out “Green House” from their most recent release, Gumboot Soup.

