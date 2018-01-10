King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce 2018 North American tour

Though most of the recent headlines related to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have centered around their absurd musical output, the Australian psych rockers initially made a name for themselves thanks to their ruckus live shows. This spring, the band will head out onto the road for a new leg of North American tour dates, during which they’ll perform material from all five of their 2017 studio albums. Check out the full schedule below.

(Read: Band of the Year King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, and Don’t Need to Stop)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2018 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

02/23 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

02/25 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

03/01 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

03/02 – Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur

03/03 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

03/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

03/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

03/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

03/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island

03/11 – Munich, DE @ Strom

03/14 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV

03/15 – Istanbul, TR @ Salon IKSV

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

06/01 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

06/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Malkin Bowl

06/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

06/07 – Missoula, MT @ Monk’s

06/09 – Milwaukee MI @ The Pabst Theater

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

06/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater

06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

06/14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/19 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic New Orleans

06/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Outdoors – Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Check out “Green House” from their most recent release, Gumboot Soup.