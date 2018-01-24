King Krule announces 2018 North American tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

King Krule’s Archy Marshall had a banner 2017, one that saw the release of his excellent third LP, The Ooz and a sold-out North American tour in the fall. Now, the bizarro-rocker is returning to the States this spring for a month’s worth of additional dates. He’s also scheduled to appear at Coachella.

(Read: The Cinematic World of King Krule)

For a taste of the young Brit’s scorching live show, check out his recent performances on Conan and Jools Holland. The Ooz was one of our Top 50 Albums of 2017.

Tickets go on sale this Friday. You can get them here.

King Krule 2018 Tour Dates: