Kodak Black arrested and charged with felony weapon possession, child neglect

Kodak Black was arrested Thursday. He’s facing seven charges, including grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, child neglect, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of probation violation, according to TMZ.

The 20-year-old rapper was broadcasting live on Instagram at the time of the arrest. “Your phone is part of this search warrant. You are not going to get your phone back,” a police officer can be heard saying.

This is not Kodak Black’s first run in with the law. In 2015, he was arrested for robbery, battery, two counts of false imprisonment of a child under 13 years of age, three counts of false imprisonment of an adult, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana. The following April, he was arrested for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and fleeing from police officers. Then in August, he was charged with armed robbery and false imprisonment.

After pleading no contest to the charges, he was sentenced to house arrest, anger management classes, community service, and five years of probation. But while in custody, authorities learned he had outstanding warrants for criminal sexual conduct and marijuana possession, and he remained in jail until December 2016.

Octave was arrested again in February of 2017 for violation of his probation when he was accused of leaving his house to go to a strip club. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail for violation of his probation, but he was released early and allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.