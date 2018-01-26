Menu
Lady Gaga shares touching new piano version of “Joanne”: Stream

In honor of her late aunt, who succumbed to Lupus in the '70s

by
on January 26, 2018, 10:40am
1 comment

Lady Gaga is up for two Grammys this year, including Best Pop Vocal Album for 2017’s Joanne. Ahead of the ceremonies this weekend, the singer has shared a special piano version of the LP’s title track.

The song was inspired by Gaga’s late aunt, Joanne Germanotta, who passed away after battling Lupus in 1975. This piano-led rendition, re-dubbed “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”, captures some of the poignancy and nostalgia associated with her memory. Hear it below.

Gaga’s label, Interscope, will be pledging a donation to the Lupus Research Alliance in Joanne’s honor. Fans are encouraged to learn more here.

