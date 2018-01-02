Lana Del Rey joins BØRNS on his new track “God Save Our Young Blood”: Stream

BØRNS photo by ​Philip Cosores

BØRNS will return later this month with his sophomore album, Blue Madonna. The opening track on the effort features support from another heavy hitter from the indie pop singer-songwriter scene, Lana Del Rey. Today, that song, “God Save Our Young Blood”, has been shared as Beats 1’s first World Record of 2018.

The dreamy glamor of “God Save Our Young Blood”, a blend of nostalgia and wistful youth, makes it a perfect fit for Del Rey’s vocals. Here, they serve to bolster BØRNS’ own rich highs on the chorus as they sing, “God save our young blood/ God save our young love/ Warm waves on the coast where we run/ God save our young blood.” Take a listen below.

Produced by Tommy English, Blue Madonna is out January 12th; pre-orders are going on now. BØRNS has a North American headlining tour scheduled to support the release, and you can find those dates here. Meanwhile, Del Rey released one of 2017’s best tracks, “Love”, on her album Lust for Life. She also has a big North American tour starting soon, and her schedule is available here.

Blue Madonna Tracklist:

01. God Save Our Young Blood (feat. Lana Del Rey)

02. Faded Heart

03. Sweet Dreams

04. We Don’t Care

05. Man

06. Iceberg

07. Second Night of Summer

08. I Don’t Want You Back

09. Tension (Interlude)

10. Supernatural

11. Blue Madonna

12. Bye-bye Darling