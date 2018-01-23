LCD Soundsystem announce tour dates alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio

Photo by Philip Cosores
LCD Soundsystem have announced a trio of very special performances taking place along the West Coast this Spring.
The James Murphy-led outfit is scheduled to play the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on April 27th with support from TV on the Radio. May 3rd they’ll take the stage at the Santa Barbara Bowl, and the following day, May 4th, will see them performing at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs and a special guest TBA.
The new headlining dates come amidst various festival appearances and shows across Mexico, Australia, South America, and Europe, and are in continued support of one of the best albums of 2017, American Dream. The LP is also up for Best Alternative Album at the 2018 Grammys.
Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
LCD Soundsystem 2018 Tour Dates:
01/25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
01/26 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
01/27 – Aspen, CO @ Buttermilk Mountain (X Games Aspen)
02/12 – Mount Claremont, AU @ HBF Stadium
02/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Arts Centre Melbourne
02/16 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
02/21 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
02/24 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
03/16-18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/16-18 – Santio, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix
03/23-25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/24 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Deportivo 222
03/24-26 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic Festival
04/21 – Zapopan, MX @ Terraza Vallarta
04/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
04/27 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
05/03 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/27 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
05/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
05/31 – Kvaerndrum, DK @ Egeskov Castle
06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/06 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Abbaye de Neumunster
06/13 – Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto le Stelle
06/14-16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival
06/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
06/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum
* = w/ TV on the Radio
^ = w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs