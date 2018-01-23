LCD Soundsystem announce tour dates alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio

Photo by Philip Cosores

LCD Soundsystem have announced a trio of very special performances taking place along the West Coast this Spring.

The James Murphy-led outfit is scheduled to play the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on April 27th with support from TV on the Radio. May 3rd they’ll take the stage at the Santa Barbara Bowl, and the following day, May 4th, will see them performing at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs and a special guest TBA.

The new headlining dates come amidst various festival appearances and shows across Mexico, Australia, South America, and Europe, and are in continued support of one of the best albums of 2017, American Dream. The LP is also up for Best Alternative Album at the 2018 Grammys.

Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

LCD Soundsystem 2018 Tour Dates:

01/25 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

01/26 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

01/27 – Aspen, CO @ Buttermilk Mountain (X Games Aspen)

02/12 – Mount Claremont, AU @ HBF Stadium

02/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Arts Centre Melbourne

02/16 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

02/21 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

02/24 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

03/16-18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/16-18 – Santio, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix

03/23-25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/24 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Deportivo 222

03/24-26 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic Festival

04/21 – Zapopan, MX @ Terraza Vallarta

04/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

04/27 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

05/03 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/27 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

05/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

05/31 – Kvaerndrum, DK @ Egeskov Castle

06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/06 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Abbaye de Neumunster

06/13 – Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto le Stelle

06/14-16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

06/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

06/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisbon Coliseum

* = w/ TV on the Radio

^ = w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs