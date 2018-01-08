Liam Gallagher reveals he attempted to reunite Oasis without Noel

Well, that didn’t last long. Roughly two weeks after Liam Gallagher said he and his brother, Noel, had reached a truce, the former Oasis frontman is again tearing open old wounds. This time, he’s responding to a few of Noel’s recent claims. And, in the midst of it all, he seems to have revealed that he attempted to reform Oasis’ original lineup without Noel but, saying of the band, “they weren’t up for it.”
Let’s start there since there’s a lot to sort through here. What’s notable here is a curious tweet from Oasis co-founder Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, who simply replied to Liam’s reveal with an abrupt “ahem.”
Liam went on to say that Oasis should never have split up in the first place, and he of course put the blame squarely on Noel.
Elsewhere in Liam’s firestorm was a response to Noel’s recent comments about how he wouldn’t want to reunite with Oasis because it would be “undignified” to be “a stadium rocker when I’m 50.” Liam took particular exception to this considering Noel’s recently played support spots for bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2, who he labels as “undignified.” Considering Noel bashed Guns ‘N’ Roses when making his comments, it appears no rock contemporary of Oasis is safe from their acid tongues.
Finally, it seems Liam also wasn’t happy with Noel’s comments on a recent episode of the Sodajerker Podcast, wherein he decried the “army of songwriters” behind artists like The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft, Ed Sheeran, and, yes, “Our Kid,” his nickname for Liam. In that interview, Noel also claimed that he, The Jam’s Paul Weller, and The Smiths’ Johnny Marr are the only British solo artists he can think of that still write their own songs.
In response, Liam defended Ashcroft and took shots at Weller and Marr while tearing his brother down some more.
What this all boils down to is simple. That truce we mentioned earlier? Well…
It’s gonna be a bumpy 2018, people.