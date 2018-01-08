Liam Gallagher reveals he attempted to reunite Oasis without Noel

Well, that didn’t last long. Roughly two weeks after Liam Gallagher said he and his brother, Noel, had reached a truce, the former Oasis frontman is again tearing open old wounds. This time, he’s responding to a few of Noel’s recent claims. And, in the midst of it all, he seems to have revealed that he attempted to reform Oasis’ original lineup without Noel but, saying of the band, “they weren’t up for it.”

Let’s start there since there’s a lot to sort through here. What’s notable here is a curious tweet from Oasis co-founder Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, who simply replied to Liam’s reveal with an abrupt “ahem.”

I did ask them and they weren't up for it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Liam went on to say that Oasis should never have split up in the first place, and he of course put the blame squarely on Noel.

All I care is about good tunes and people losing there shit at gigs not interested how we get there as long as we get there DYNWIM — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

just like a apple turnover NG got rinsed by the government just when the working class had it made he started doing blowbacks with WC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Elsewhere in Liam’s firestorm was a response to Noel’s recent comments about how he wouldn’t want to reunite with Oasis because it would be “undignified” to be “a stadium rocker when I’m 50.” Liam took particular exception to this considering Noel’s recently played support spots for bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2, who he labels as “undignified.” Considering Noel bashed Guns ‘N’ Roses when making his comments, it appears no rock contemporary of Oasis is safe from their acid tongues.

And as for it being undignified to play stadiums at 50 its a lot more undignified to be supporting the undignified in stadiums RHCP U2 blah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

He's only saying it coz he won't be playing them any time soon plus weller prob told him to say it he's his little lap dog — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Not without me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

I'm giving the people what they want while him and his old farts are sitting at home dribbling — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

If he ain't gonna bring it to the people I am — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

I mean he only did it to sell records and gain new fans that didn't work out to well did it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

I've been stealing his thunder since the day I was born — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Finally, it seems Liam also wasn’t happy with Noel’s comments on a recent episode of the Sodajerker Podcast, wherein he decried the “army of songwriters” behind artists like The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft, Ed Sheeran, and, yes, “Our Kid,” his nickname for Liam. In that interview, Noel also claimed that he, The Jam’s Paul Weller, and The Smiths’ Johnny Marr are the only British solo artists he can think of that still write their own songs.

In response, Liam defended Ashcroft and took shots at Weller and Marr while tearing his brother down some more.

Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you and the 2 Ronnie's every day of the wk as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

When was the last time you and your purists had a HIT you and and the purple rinse brigade PARK THE BUS boring boring boring boring boring — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

The day the smiths split up he parked the bus the day he broke up the Jam he parked the bus the day he broke up oasis he parked the bus LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

He wasn't moaning about who wrote what in the 90s when I was making him rich and famous he's full of shit — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

What this all boils down to is simple. That truce we mentioned earlier? Well…

Fuck the truce — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

It’s gonna be a bumpy 2018, people.