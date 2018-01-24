Like Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks is open to a Genesis reunion

Next month, Phil Collins is set to tour South America, the latest leg in his “Not Dead Yet Tour.” As part of his musical comeback, Collins has also written a memoir and reissued his back catalog. It was during this archival process that Collins said he was “reminded just what good friends” he was with his Genesis brethren, leading his to consider the possibility of a Genesis reunion.

“What I will say is that I consider what we had was pretty special,” Collins told Prog in a 2016 interview. “That the three of us would come in with nothing — there wasn’t just one or two writers — we’d all three come in with nothing and we’d start playing until something happened. We’d record it and come back to it a few weeks later and from there the songs would develop.

“That is pretty special, to have a relationship with guys that can do that,” Collins added. “So I wouldn’t rule it out.”

It appears Collins’ former bandmates are also open to the idea. Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock last year, Mike Rutherford said, like Collins, “I came away… with a feeling of what an incredible time we’ve had. How lucky we’ve been. And more importantly, what a great friendship we’ve had. Obviously, all of us, but especially the three of us: myself, him and Tony [Banks]. It was quite a special relationship.”

Now, in a new interview with Kyle Meredith of Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK, Tony Banks also wouldn’t rule out an onstage reunion with Collins and Rutherford. Banks noted that he and Rutherford “see each other all the time and get on well.” He also revealed that he attended one of Collins’ recent solo concerts and was impressed by how great his voice sounds.

“We don’t rule it out. It’d be fun to try,” Banks admitted. “But Phil’s gotta survive his tour first of all and we’ll see where it goes.”

Banks did acknowledge one “slight problem” they’d have to figure out: “Phil’s our drummer and he can’t drum anymore.” Meredith posed the possibility of Collins’ 15-year-old son Nick subbing on drums, as he currently does for his father’s solo tour. “His son did a very good job for him,” Banks responded. “He sounds incredibly like Phil when he plays.”

Collins, Rutherford, and Banks last performed together as Genesis in 2007 as part of their Turn It On Again reunion tour. It was during this outing when Collins says he lost his ability to drum.

Listen to Banks’ interview below: