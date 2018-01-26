Lil Wayne releases new mixtape, Dedication 6: Reloaded: Stream

Lil Wayne gifted fans with his Dedication 6 mixtape over Christmas, and now he’s back with a pre-Valentine’s follow-up. The veteran MC has dropped Dedication 6: Reloaded, a new 19-track effort featuring Rich the Kid, Gudda Gudda, Lil Twist, Euro, Jay Jones, and more.
Also on the tape is Drake, who guests on a remix of JAY-Z’s “Family Feud”. Weezy also reconnects with Juelz Santana on a track called “Bloody Mary”, which samples “Hail Mary”. Listen to the whole thing below.
Prior to December, Lil Wayne’s most recent entry in his mixtape series came when Dedication 5 dropped in September 2013.
Dedication 6: Reloaded Tracklist:
01. For Nothing
02. Go Brazy (feat. Jay Jones)
03. Weezy N Madonna (feat. Stephanie)
04. Big Bad Wolf
05. Sick
06. Family Feud (feat. Drake)
07. Abracadabra (feat. Jay Jones & Euro)
08. Back From The 80s
09. Gumbo (feat. Gudda Gudda)
10. Drowning (feat. Vice Versa & Marley G)
11. Back To Sleep
12. Thought It Was A Drought
13. Don’t Shoot Em (feat. Marley & Rich The Kid)
14. 2 Hot For TV (feat. Lil Twist)
15. Kreep
16. Freaky Side
17. Main Things
18. Light Years
19. Bloody Mary (feat. Juelz Santana)