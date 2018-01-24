Lily Allen announces new album, No Shame, shares “Trigger Bang” video: Watch

Lily Allen returned last month with her first single in three years, “Trigger Bang”. It turns out the British pop songwriter has much more up her sleeve this year: Her fourth album, titled No Shame, is due out early summer through Warner Bros. Records.

To coincide with the LP announcement, Allen has shared the music video for “Trigger Bang”. Set in in London and directed by Myles Whittingham, it follows young versions of Allen and song collaborator Giggs as they revel in the joys of fame and success. Watch it below.

Additionally, Allen has already put together a preliminary stint of UK dates in support of her Sheezus follow-up. More shows across Europe and the US are forthcoming.

In related news, Allen recently took to Twitter to call out Wireless Festival for failing to book enough female talent for its 2018 lineup. “The struggle is real,” she wrote.

Lily Allen 2018 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/21 – London, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome

03/23 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts