Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing Hamilton to 20 cities in 2018

If you haven’t already, 2018 will offer your best opportunity to see Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical, Hamilton. The production will be staged in 20 cities this year, as Miranda himself revealed on Twitter last night.

A teaser trailer reveals some of the includes cities: New York City, London, Chicago, San Diego, Tempe, Seattle, Denver, Portland, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Houston, Costa Mesa, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Des Moines, Boston, and Charlotte, with a promise for “many more” still to come. You can find tickets for many of the shows here.

Additionally, Miranda himself will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton for a special three-week run in San Juan, Puerto Rico in January 2019. Proceeds will benefit the island as it continues to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Hamilton 2018-2019 Dates

New York, New York – Richard Rodgers Theatre, Now running through August 19th (Tickets now on sale)

London, England – Victoria Palace Theatre, Now running through July 28th (Tickets now on sale)

Chicago, Illinois – CIBC Theatre, Now running through September 2nd (Tickets now on sale)

San Diego, California, San Diego Civic Centre, January 3rd – January 28th (Tickets now on sale)

Tempe, Arizona – Gammage Auditorium, January 30th – February 25th (Tickets now on sale)

Seattle, Washington – Paramount Theatre, February 6th – March 18th (Tickets now on sale)

Denver, Colorado – Buell Theatre, February 27th – April 1st (Tickets on sale January 22nd)

Portland, Oregon – Keller Auditorium, March 20th – April 8th (Tickets now on sale)

St. Louis, Missouri – Fox Theatre, April 3rd – April 22nd (Tickets now on sale)

Salt Lake City, Utah – The Eccles, April 11th – May 6th (Tickets TBD)

Houston, Texas – The Hobby Center, April 24th – May 20th (Tickets TBD)

Costa Mesa, California – Segerstrom Center for the Arts – May 8th – May 27th (Tickets TBD)

Atlanta, Georgia – Fox Theatre, May 22nd – June 10th (Tickets now on sale)

Las Vegas, Nevada – The Smith Center, May 29th – June 2nd (Tickets now on sale)

Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center, June 12th – September 16th (Tickets TBD)

Des Moines, Iowa – Des Moines Performing Arts Center, June 27th – July 15th (Tickets now on sale)

Boston, Massachusetts – Boston Opera House, September 18th – November 18th (Tickets now on sale)

Charlotte, North Carolina – Belk Theater, October 10th – November 4th (Tickets now on sale)

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Teatro UPR at University of Puerto Rico, January 8th – January 27th (Tickets TBD)