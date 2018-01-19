Lin-Manuel Miranda shares video for “Wrote My Way Out” with Nas, Aloe Blacc, and Dave East: Watch

Last month, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the Hamildrops series, a year-long celebration of new Hamilton content that serves as a sequel of sorts to The Hamilton Mixtape. Miranda introduced the project with “Ben Franklin’s Song”, a collaboration with The Decemberists, and now he’s back with a music video for the mixtape’s “Wrote My Way Out”.

Nas, Aloc Blacc, and Dave East join Miranda in the video, each spitting verses about Hamilton, history, and the power of the written word. Watch it above.

If you’ve yet to see the musical that started all of this, there’s good news. Miranda recently announced Hamilton will be staged in 20 different cities in 2018. This follows news that Miranda would be reprising his role as Alexander Hamilton for a three-week run in Puerto Rico in 2019.