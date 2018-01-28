Linkin Park “have every intention on continuing” following the passing of Chester Bennington

Photo by Philip Cosores

The surviving members of Linkin Park plan to continue the band despite the tragic passing of its frontman, Chester Bennington.

“I have every intention on continuing with LP, and the guys feel the same,” Mike Shinoda told fans during a Twitter Q&A on Friday. “We have a lot of rebuilding to do, and questions to answer, so it’ll take time.”

Bennington passed away in July. His body was found hanging in his Los Angeles home and his death was ruled a suicide. He was 41 years old at the time of the death.

In October, Shinoda and the rest of Linkin Park honored Bennington with a massive tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Over the course of the three-hour performance, members of Blink-182, System of a Down, and No Doubt, as well as Alanis Morissette and Bush’s Gavin Rossdale joined the band on stage. Proceeds from the concert benefited the One More Light Fund, which Linkin Park established to raise awareness of mental health issues. Last month, Linkin Park will put out One More Light Live, which captured Bennington’s final live performances.

One thing fans should not expect: a hologram of Bennington. “Can we not do a holographic Chester? I can’t even wrap my head around the idea of a holographic Chester,” he told fans during a Q&A last month. “I’ve actually heard other people outside the band suggest that, and there’s absolutely no way. I cannot fuck with that.”

Last week, Shinoda returned with a three-track solo EP, Post Traumatic, marking his first new music since the passing of Bennington.