Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda returns with Post Traumatic EP: Stream

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has released a new, three-track EP entitled Post Traumatic. It’s the musician’s first new material since the tragic death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and finds him grappling with the aftermath.

Alongside the self-produced songs, Shinoda has shared a trio of visuals he filmed, painted, and edited himself. “At its core, grief is a personal, intimate experience,” he said in a statement. “As such, this is not Linkin Park, nor is it Fort Minor – it’s just me. Art has always been the place I go when I need to sort through the complexity and confusion of the road ahead. I don’t know where this path goes, but I’m grateful I get to share it with you.”

The second track of the project, “Over Again”, directly addresses Bennington’s death, including the daunting experience of preparing for Linkin’s Park tribute concert for the late singer. “Well now that show’s finally here, it’s tonight,” he raps. “Supposed to go to the bowl, get on stage, dim the lights/ With our friends and our family, in his name, celebrate/ There’s no way that I’ll be ready to get back up on that stage.”

Stream the EP through the videos below.

In December, Linkin Park released a live album, One More Light Live, containing performances from the group’s 2017 shows before Bennington’s death.