Local Natives share demo version of “Colombia”: Stream

Photo by Nathaniel Wood

Today marks the fifth anniversary of Local Natives’ stellar sophomore album, Hummingbird. To celebrate the occasion, the indie rockers have shared an eight-minute demo of the defining track from the release, “Colombia”.

As one might expect, the demo version isn’t quite as polished as the finished product, but it features the same guitar riffs and haunting melodies from the song dedicated to Kelcey Ayer’s late mother. Hear it below.

In addition to the “Colombia” demo, Local Natives have unveiled a series of behind-the-scenes videos filmed during the making of the album. Watch them below.

Local Natives’ most recent album was 2016’s Sunlit Youth. The Los Angeles group has a sprinkling of upcoming festival dates behind the release; check out the complete itinerary below.

Local Natives 2018 Tour Dates:

03/01-04 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

03/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

04/06-10 – Port of Miami, FL @ PARAHOY! Cruise