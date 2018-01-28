Lorde, HAIM cover Fleetwood Mac songs at MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert: Watch

Last night, Fleetwood Mac was honored at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Several contemporary musicians were on hand to pay tribute to the band, including Lorde and HAIM, who tackled “Silver Springs” and “Gypsy”, respectively. Watch portions of both performances below.

Lorde covered “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac at MusiCares tonight pic.twitter.com/TXQnG0tCDP — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) January 27, 2018

HAIM just covered Fleetwood Mac's Gypsy and yes they are the best covers band of their generation thanks for asking pic.twitter.com/y9xw2Bf0F2 — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) January 27, 2018

According to Rolling Stone, other performers included Portugal. the Man, Miley Cyrus, Keith Urban, Harry Styles, who performed backup vocals for Fleetwood Mac on “The Chain”, a song he covered back in October. Along with “The Chain”, Fleetwood Mac’s own five-song set included “Little Lies”, “Tusk”, “Gold Dust Woman”, and “Go Your Own Way”.

(Read: Dissected: Fleetwood Mac)

Last year, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie released an album of duets. HAIM also dropped a new LP last year, and also made headlines with covers of songs like Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar”. Lorde is currently facing equal parts support and criticism for canceling an upcoming show in Israel. She’s also up for Album of the Year at tomorrow night’s Grammy Awards.

Proceeds from the 28th annual Person of the Year benefit gala — held during GRAMMY Week two nights prior to the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards — benefit MusiCares, which ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.