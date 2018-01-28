Lorde isn’t performing at the Grammys because she wasn’t allowed to perform solo: Report

Despite being nominated for Album of the Year, Lorde is not scheduled to perform at the Grammys tomorrow night. The reason, according to Variety? Grammys organizers approached Lorde about performing with other artists but not solo, possibly as part of a Tom Petty tribute. She declined the offer. Meanwhile, the other Album of the Year candidates, all of who are male, were reportedly offered solo spots.

Lorde’s mother, Sonja Yelich, seemingly confirmed the slight. She posted a photo of a New York Times article about the Grammys’ lack of diversity which also noted that her daughter was not scheduled to perform. “This says it all,” Sonja Yelich captioned the photo.

Lorde did take the stage at last night’s MusicCares tribute concert celebrating Fleetwood Mac. There, she covered “Silver Springs”.